Strong Economic System To Play Key Role In Durable Development Of Country: Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan on Tuesday said that a strong economic system would play a key role in the sustainable development and prosperity of the country and nation. He said this while during a briefing on the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).
Benazir Income Support Program Balochistan Director General (DG) Dr Jalal Faiz was giving the briefing regarding the program of BISP.
Principal Secretary to the Governor of Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai and BISP Taimur Shah were also present on the occasion.
The Governor said that it is necessary that the fruits of economic factors be brought to the common man, poverty is very high in Balochistan compared to other provinces in Pakistan, in this regard, the BISP should be expanded at the district and grassroots levels.
He said that due to the failure to appoint people on hundreds of vacant posts across the province in a timely manner under the institution, the poor people here are not benefiting from the available fruits.
Jaffar Khan said that more facilities should be created for the people of Balochistan so that more people could benefit from it.
He said that there has been transparency and improvement in the financial affairs of BISP Balochistan and the general performance of the institution, however, more work is still needed.
He appreciated the fact that the BISP also enjoys the cooperation of NADRA and FIA.
DG Dr Jalal Faiz informed the Governor Balochistan about a problem and said that our performance is slow due to the lack of internet facilities in many remote areas.
On which the Governor Balochistan expressed the hope that the aforementioned institutions would continue to cooperate with BISP in the future.
More steps will be taken to improve the quality of life of the deprived, needy and deserving people of the society.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO
DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028
Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..
MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Strong economic system to play key role in durable development of country: Governor1 minute ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for foiling terrorist attack in Qilla Abdullah1 minute ago
-
RTO seals 2 sweets outlets in Orangi Town1 minute ago
-
Acting Senate Chairman meets NADRA Chairman1 minute ago
-
KP Govt. decides to give advance salary to employees2 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to forces on successful operation against terrorists in Bannu2 minutes ago
-
Government of Pakistan announces Amendments to NADRA (NIC) Rules, 20022 minutes ago
-
PPP Committed to Development and Public Welfare: Abdul Jabbar Khan2 minutes ago
-
49 couples tie the knot in Bahawalnagar under Dhi Rani Program2 minutes ago
-
Danyal Chaudhry for compassionate and restorative approach to Pakistan’s drug policy11 minutes ago
-
One killed, three Injured in D.G.Khan tanker blast11 minutes ago
-
Woman gives birth to quintuplets in Bannu11 minutes ago