Strong economic system to play key role in durable development of country: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan on Tuesday said that a strong economic system would play a key role in the sustainable development and prosperity of the country and nation. He said this while during a briefing on the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

Benazir Income Support Program Balochistan Director General (DG) Dr Jalal Faiz was giving the briefing regarding the program of BISP.

Principal Secretary to the Governor of Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai and BISP Taimur Shah were also present on the occasion.

The Governor said that it is necessary that the fruits of economic factors be brought to the common man, poverty is very high in Balochistan compared to other provinces in Pakistan, in this regard, the BISP should be expanded at the district and grassroots levels.

He said that due to the failure to appoint people on hundreds of vacant posts across the province in a timely manner under the institution, the poor people here are not benefiting from the available fruits.

Jaffar Khan said that more facilities should be created for the people of Balochistan so that more people could benefit from it.

He said that there has been transparency and improvement in the financial affairs of BISP Balochistan and the general performance of the institution, however, more work is still needed.

He appreciated the fact that the BISP also enjoys the cooperation of NADRA and FIA.

DG Dr Jalal Faiz informed the Governor Balochistan about a problem and said that our performance is slow due to the lack of internet facilities in many remote areas.

On which the Governor Balochistan expressed the hope that the aforementioned institutions would continue to cooperate with BISP in the future.

More steps will be taken to improve the quality of life of the deprived, needy and deserving people of the society.