Strong economy, bringing back looted wealth major challenges for govt: Railways minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said strengthening the economy and bringing the looted money back to the country, were major challenges for the incumbent government.

Despite adequate measures, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), could not dig out a big amount from the corrupt elements, Talking to a private news channel, the minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) made many a claim to bring revolutionary reforms in the country during election campaign of 2018, but the significant improvement would be visible after three years.

The expectation of the masses regarding utility bills, could not be met due to price hike in gas and power tariffs, Sheikh Rashid said.

He said the country had to face economic crunch due to a colossal damage given by the leaders of last governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The minister said opposition, standing on a weak pitch, could not pose threat to the PTI leadership.

However, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan could announce the fresh elections but after the completion of incumbent government's constitutional tenure.