UrduPoint.com

Strong Economy Possible Only Through Industrial Development: Mian Aslam

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Strong economy possible only through industrial development: Mian Aslam

KASUR, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal has said that strong economy is possible only through rapid industrial development.

The government has adopted an an effective strategy to accelerate the process of industrialisation in the province, he said while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected officer-bears of Tanneries Association Dingarh Kasur at a local hotel, here on Thursday.

The office-bearers, who the oath from Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal were: President Tanneries Association Dingarh Mian Shan Elahi, Senior Vice President Mian Muhammad Mujahid, Vice President Noor Ahmad Khan, Secretary Fazl-ur-Rehman, Treasurer Mian Muhammad Ashfaq, and Executive members Badr Alam, Mian Ali Arshad, Ch Muhammad Rafiq.

The minister said that domestic and foreign investors were giving priority to the industrial centres of Punjab for investment. He said Rs 4 billion had been invested in the last four years. He said that effective measures had also taken for promotion of small and medium industries. The minister said work was under way on a plan to set up a leather city in Kasur.

The newly-elected president, Mian Shan Elahi, thanked the minister for taking personal interest in solving the problems of tannery industrialists.

Related Topics

Punjab Hotel Kasur Commerce From Government Billion

Recent Stories

US Senate confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador ..

US Senate confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador to Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan bursts into tears after watching Amitab ..

Aamir Khan bursts into tears after watching Amitabh’s  ‘Jhund’

46 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

2 hours ago
 Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against ..

Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against PM Khan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ..

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

3 hours ago
 ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arr ..

ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arrives in Tauranga

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>