Strong economy possible only through industrial development: Mian Aslam

KASUR, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal has said that strong economy is possible only through rapid industrial development.

The government has adopted an an effective strategy to accelerate the process of industrialisation in the province, he said while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected officer-bears of Tanneries Association Dingarh Kasur at a local hotel, here on Thursday.

The office-bearers, who the oath from Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal were: President Tanneries Association Dingarh Mian Shan Elahi, Senior Vice President Mian Muhammad Mujahid, Vice President Noor Ahmad Khan, Secretary Fazl-ur-Rehman, Treasurer Mian Muhammad Ashfaq, and Executive members Badr Alam, Mian Ali Arshad, Ch Muhammad Rafiq.

The minister said that domestic and foreign investors were giving priority to the industrial centres of Punjab for investment. He said Rs 4 billion had been invested in the last four years. He said that effective measures had also taken for promotion of small and medium industries. The minister said work was under way on a plan to set up a leather city in Kasur.

The newly-elected president, Mian Shan Elahi, thanked the minister for taking personal interest in solving the problems of tannery industrialists.