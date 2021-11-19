Strong economy top priority of govt: Siddique Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Kila Abdullah President Siddique Khan Tareen on Friday said that top priority of his government was to make country's economy stronger to create opportunities for livelihood.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PTI workers, who called on him at office.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled the promise made to overseas Pakistanis by giving them the right to vote saying that the parliament's joint meeting marked a historic victory for Pakistan saying laws like electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis have been passed.

Siddique said that opposition parties know that the EVM system was created to stop the way of fraud. He said for the first time in history, overseas Pakistanis were given the right to vote but opposition parties were opposing this move.

He said that no one would be able to point a finger at the election result from the EVMs.