“Strong evidence of money-laundering against a big fish,” says Javed Iqbal

The NAB Chairman says that they have filed references against him on the basis strong evidence.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2021) National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said that he had “solid evidence” of money-laundering of billions of rupee by a “big fish”.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said the references against him were also found on the basis of that “solid evidence”.

“We have found solid evidences of money laundering of billions of rupee against that big wish,” said the NAB Chairman, adding that the anti-graft body was on the right track due to commitment of its officials.

He stated that billions of rupees were laundered through fake accounts of “falooda walas, Chhabriwala and papar walas.

Javed Iqbal also promised to take investigation into the ongoing sugar and flour scam.

“White collar crimes always take time,” he said, adding that such cases were of serious nature.

“Saarc countries have declared NAB as a role model,” he said, adding that many other international organizations including Transparency International Pakistan, PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan had lauded NAB's anti-corruption endeavors,” he said.

He said NAB had so far recovered Rs714 billion since its inception, he added.

He also said: “Some 1,243 corruption cases, having accumulative corruption volume of Rs943 billion, are under trial in various accountability courts,” .