Strong Faith In God, Quality Character Lead Towards Successful Life: IGP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 08:45 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has said that strong belief in God, remaining steadfast on teachings of Islam and quality character leads towards successful life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has said that strong belief in God, remaining steadfast on teachings of islam and quality character leads towards successful life.

Addressing Cadets in a ceremony at Cadet College Hassan Abdal, the IGP said their institution is contributing a lot towards providing quality education and character building, a press release said.

Acknowledging the contribution of Cadet College Hassan Abdal in education sector, he urged the students to maintain the good reputation of their institution and serve the nation after stepping into the practical life.

Islamabad police chief spoke about the guidance provided by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal to the youth. He said that that youth are our real assets and they should serve the country with dedication and resolve the challenges being faced by the motherland.

Principal Cadet College Hassan Abdal presented the report of the institution and highlighted the performance of the Cadets in curriculum and sports activities.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar also briefed the students about campaign launched by Islamabad police to curb the menace of use of narcotics. He also informed them about feelings and expectation of parents from their children and said that Islamabad police is taking every possible step to secure the future of next generation.

He said that use of narcotics put the future of young persons into darkness and their parents, relatives and friends have to face embarrassment before others. All of us would to make collective efforts to get rid of this menace, he added.

The IGP Islamabad also distributed prizes among the students getting distinction in various activities. The ceremony was attended by prominent civil and military personalities, notables and cadets of the college.

The IGP also presented shield to Principal Cadet College Hassan Abdal on behalf of Islamabad police.

