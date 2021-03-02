Strong Family campaign aimed to highlight importance of family system

Nazima, Women Wing Jamaat Islami Rawalpindi Division Samia Ali said that the aim of Strong Family campaign was to highlight the importance of family system, focusing on children's training to reduce divorce rate, realizing social responsibilities to the males in the society and creating social awareness about respect of women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Nazima, Women Wing Jamaat Islami Rawalpindi Division Samia Ali said that the aim of Strong Family campaign was to highlight the importance of family system, focusing on children's training to reduce divorce rate, realizing social responsibilities to the males in the society and creating social awareness about respect of women.

In her statement issued here Monday on the occasion of ongoing campaign of JI Women Wing in the district, Samia Ali said that during the campaign, seminars, conferences, advisory forums, training sessions and debates would be organized besides conducting courses of social harmony in all zones of Rawalpindi district including Taxila, Kalar Syeda, Wah Cantt, Gujar Khan and Doltala, wherein the important of role of a women in strengthening of family bonds would be highlighted through presentations.