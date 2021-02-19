UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strong Govt In Kabul First Pillar Of Peace In Afghanistan: Ahmad Wali Massoud

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:52 PM

Strong govt in Kabul first pillar of peace in Afghanistan: Ahmad Wali Massoud

Head of Massoud Foundation and former ambassador of Afghanistan to the United Kingdom Ahmad Wali Massoud Friday said a strong government in Kabul was the first pillar of peace in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Head of Massoud Foundation and former ambassador of Afghanistan to the United Kingdom Ahmad Wali Massoud Friday said a strong government in Kabul was the first pillar of peace in Afghanistan.

"This entails a formula based on a decentralized system rooted in the social fabric of Afghanistan because only when people from different ethnicities are present within the fold of the system; sustainable consensus can be achieved and hence a strong institution can be built," he added.

Ahmad Wali Massoud stated this during his address at a Public Talk organized by the Centre for Afghanistan, middle East and Africa (CAMEA) here at the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI) under its Distinguished Lecture Series, according to a press release.

Members of the diplomatic corps in Islamabad, academics, civil society, and former and current diplomats were also present.

CAMEA Director Ms Amina Khan gave welcome remarks.

Ahmad Wali Massoud, who spoke about the special bond Pakistan and Afghanistan shared - be it politics, economics, security, culture and religion, and said he had come with a message of friendship and peace.

"Peace in Afghanistan means peace for Pakistan," he remarked.

He said dialogue between the two countries was very important because direct discourse would strengthen the prospects for peace.

Ahmad Wali Massoud, who is on a visit to Pakistan, said like any other relationship, there were always conflicts of interests and instead of wasting time on them, competing claims from all sides should be put on the table and resolved.

He opined that both Pakistan and Afghanistan needed to define their security and economic relations, understand each other's views, and build trust and subsequently a shared vision.

Massoud stressed the importance of achieving consensus democracy [in Afghanistan] where the people were their own representatives.

He talked about his late brother, Ahmad Shah Massoud's contribution towards building a sovereign, inclusive and strong Afghanistan.

By taking a similar stance, peace could be achieved in Afghanistan, he added.

Massoud was of the view that the people of Afghanistan had suffered for far too long and yearned for peace. According to him, values adopted by different factions in Afghanistan varied in a distinct manner, however it was important to take all of them into account if the peace process was to move forward in Afghanistan.

It was time for all stakeholders to accommodate each other, he added.

Talking about the Afghan foreign policy, he said a very balanced approach was required so that Afghanistan was not perceived as a threat nor used as a strategic tool by any party. By doing so, balance could be achieved internally as well as externally, he added.

Massoud reassured that no country would be allowed to use proxies for pursuing their interests. In that regard, he opined that the people of Afghanistan shared an unbreakable bond with the people of Pakistan, and that Pakistan had no enemies in Afghanistan.

Reiterating Massoud's stance, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General ISSI, said that Pakistan did not want Afghanistan to become a bastion of proxy wars, and aspired for a sovereign and peaceful neighbour.

The talk was followed by a question and answer session, which was moderated by DG ISSI Ambassador Chaudhry.

While answering a question on the prospects of�US troops leaving Afghanistan, Massoud said he shared Pakistan's stance regarding the need for a responsible US exit from Afghanistan, as it was the people of the region who would face the repercussions of a hasty withdrawal.

He said peace in Afghanistan was a precursor for peace and stability in the entire region.

The talk concluded with Chairman board of Governors ISSI Ambassador Khalid Mahmood presenting the Institute's shield to the distinguished guest.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Democracy Civil Society Visit United Kingdom Middle East All From Government

Recent Stories

Biden Says Addressing Russian Cyberthreats 'Critic ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Reaffirms US Commitment to NATO's Collective ..

2 minutes ago

Speaker assures all out support for legislation to ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's Sanctions Against Medvedchuk Caused by K ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Says Russia Seeks to Undermine 'European Pro ..

18 minutes ago

G7 Leaders Agrees to Intensify Cooperation on Heal ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.