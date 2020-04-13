Strong immune system can defeat COVID-19 : Health experts

With the COVID-19 situation looming large, Medical experts in country Monday advised nationals to boost their immunity, change your lifestyle, and strengthen your body's defense mechanism as a strong immune system can combat Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :With the COVID-19 situation looming large, Medical experts in country Monday advised nationals to boost their immunity, change your lifestyle, and strengthen your body's defense mechanism as a strong immune system can combat Coronavirus.

Talking to ptv news channel, a Nutritionist Dr Nausheen Abbas explained there is considerable evidence that eating habits influence the immune system, which is responsible for fighting off infection and disease.

Eating fruit and vegetables every day does not guarantee to stave off infection. But it gives the body the best chance of beating it early and not becoming severely sick, she added.

She said regular exercise also plays an important role in helping your body fight infections, so try to include some walking sessions for a few kilometers.

One should have enough sleep and maybe practice meditation to beat the stress, weakens your immune system," specialist said.

Dr said government had taken steps to restrict citizen movements, close borders, businesses and more, adding, everyone needs to understand to take individual precautionary actions like avoiding making any contact with anyone who is sick.

For some people, touching, scratching or rubbing the eyes, nose and mouth is an involuntary reflex action. That has to stop and hand washing is of the utmost importance, she mentioned.

Social distancing and washing hands have become the frontline in the fight against COVID-19, she added.

She said it is best that everyone be mindful of nature: "It is common sense that we will be healthier if our air, water, land is clean.

Another Political Researcher Kanwal Hassan says, China's efficient use of modern technology paved the way to fight coronavirus, adding, the use of thermal equipped drones to conduct thermal imaging and disinfecting robots helped doctors to diagnose and treat patients effectively.

The remarkable fight of China was hailed by the World Health Organization and China's bold approach to contain the rapid spread of this new respiratory pathogen has changed the course of a rapidly escalating and deadly epidemic." The people of China also cooperated with government and they still adopting special care and promoting social distancing from social gatherings and wearing masks, she appreciated the efforts of China.

She urged that at this difficult time, the people of Pakistan should also stand firmly with government efforts.

Covid-19 is a common challenge for humanity and all countries should unite and cooperate to overcome this challenge together, she said.

"Eating the right foods and getting proper nutrition are the keys to a healthy immune system," sheadds.

"Vitamins E and C, probiotics, beta-glucans , catechins (a natural antioxidant found in fava beans) and soluble fibre all help build up immune cells, she highlighted.