Strong immune system can defeat viral infections among kid during monsoon: Health expert

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Parents needs to protect their children from viral infections during current monsoon season, as a strong 'immune system' and 'hygienic' home-made food eating habit can defeat these diseases, renowned Child Specialist Prof Dr Jai Krishin advised on Monday.

"A strong immunity level is necessary to fight viral infections and a healthy diet was the best solution in this regard", he said in an exclusive talk with ptv news.

He said that sudden drop in temperature, higher humidity and stagnant water after rains could lead to various stomach related illnesses, which affect children of all ages.

Replying to a question, he said that chickenpox a viral disease spreading among kids, which was associated with high fever, severe body pain, rashes, vomiting and abdominal pain, adding that the most common symptom of chickenpox is a rash that turns into itchy, fluid-filled blisters and then scabs. The rash usually shows up on the face, chest and back first and then spreads to the rest of the body.

He said parents should never use anti-biotic while treating chickenpox or any other viral infections, as it would take 5 to 7 days, adding that chickenpox clears on its own without treatment.

Dr Jai Krishin said that apart from eating healthy food parents should keep the surroundings clean and it was very important that there was no filth lying around during the season.

Care should be taken to ensure that no water is accumulated around the house, in empty pots, air-coolers and tyres, he mentioned.

Kids even elders should be given boiled water and it should be ensured that they do not eat anything from roadside or even restaurants and hotels, he urged.

"Every human body needs protein, vitamins, calcium and strong immunity to fight these infections so we should use such foods, especially fruits and vegetables, that raise the platelet level and boost immunity", he added.

He also recommended the kids' vaccination against seasonal infections, adding that kids are easy targets of mosquitoes so cover the child with loose, full sleeves clothing that leaves minimal skin exposed.