UrduPoint.com

Strong Immune System Can Defeat Viral Infections Among Kid During Monsoon: Health Expert

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Strong immune system can defeat viral infections among kid during monsoon: Health expert

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Parents needs to protect their children from viral infections during current monsoon season, as a strong 'immune system' and 'hygienic' home-made food eating habit can defeat these diseases, renowned Child Specialist Prof Dr Jai Krishin advised on Monday.

"A strong immunity level is necessary to fight viral infections and a healthy diet was the best solution in this regard", he said in an exclusive talk with ptv news.

He said that sudden drop in temperature, higher humidity and stagnant water after rains could lead to various stomach related illnesses, which affect children of all ages.

Replying to a question, he said that chickenpox a viral disease spreading among kids, which was associated with high fever, severe body pain, rashes, vomiting and abdominal pain, adding that the most common symptom of chickenpox is a rash that turns into itchy, fluid-filled blisters and then scabs. The rash usually shows up on the face, chest and back first and then spreads to the rest of the body.

He said parents should never use anti-biotic while treating chickenpox or any other viral infections, as it would take 5 to 7 days, adding that chickenpox clears on its own without treatment.

Dr Jai Krishin said that apart from eating healthy food parents should keep the surroundings clean and it was very important that there was no filth lying around during the season.

Care should be taken to ensure that no water is accumulated around the house, in empty pots, air-coolers and tyres, he mentioned.

Kids even elders should be given boiled water and it should be ensured that they do not eat anything from roadside or even restaurants and hotels, he urged.

"Every human body needs protein, vitamins, calcium and strong immunity to fight these infections so we should use such foods, especially fruits and vegetables, that raise the platelet level and boost immunity", he added.

He also recommended the kids' vaccination against seasonal infections, adding that kids are easy targets of mosquitoes so cover the child with loose, full sleeves clothing that leaves minimal skin exposed.

Related Topics

Water Immunity Lead All From Best PTV Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports two deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports two deaths due to COVID-19

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks forward to engage with US at all le ..

Pakistan looks forward to engage with US at all levels: PM

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.