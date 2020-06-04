Strong immunity system can defeat Covid-19: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid suggested on Wednesday that a proper sleep, reducing tension, and eating fruits can boost up immunity, because strong immunity system can defeat Covid-19.

Talking to a private news channel she said the people have a big role in stemming the tide against this pandemic.

In terms of self-protection from the corona virus, it is important to wash hands thoroughly with soap and cover face when coughing or sneezing.

One should also avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, she added.

She said around 30,000 cases in Punjab have so far been identified, of which seven thousand people have been fully recovered.

She said 52 percent cases are asymptomatic. Most cases are in Lahore followed by Rawalpindi and other major cities.

Wearing masks can help mitigate the spread of disease by 40 percent, she added.