UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strong Immunity System Can Defeat Covid-19: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Strong immunity system can defeat Covid-19: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid suggested on Wednesday that a proper sleep, reducing tension, and eating fruits can boost up immunity, because strong immunity system can defeat Covid-19.

Talking to a private news channel she said the people have a big role in stemming the tide against this pandemic.

In terms of self-protection from the corona virus, it is important to wash hands thoroughly with soap and cover face when coughing or sneezing.

One should also avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, she added.

She said around 30,000 cases in Punjab have so far been identified, of which seven thousand people have been fully recovered.

She said 52 percent cases are asymptomatic. Most cases are in Lahore followed by Rawalpindi and other major cities.

Wearing masks can help mitigate the spread of disease by 40 percent, she added.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Immunity Rawalpindi From Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

4 minutes ago

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

2 hours ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

2 hours ago

Belt and Road initiative forum explores ways to en ..

3 hours ago

‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution ..

3 hours ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to carry out ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.