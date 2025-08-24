Strong industrial base, export-oriented policy vital for Pakistan’s growth: Iftikhar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Former president of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik

has stressed that in today’s globalized world no country can progress without developing

strong industrial foundations focused on competitiveness, innovation, and value-added

exports.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said sustainable growth and an export-oriented

industrial policy were the need of hour to strengthen the economy and accelerate national

development. He emphasized that a well-designed strategy would enable industries to diversify

beyond traditional products, enter high-value markets, and boost exports through investment

in modern technology, research, and workforce skill development.

He underlined that sustainability must remain central to growth, urging industries to adopt

eco-friendly practices, energy-efficient technologies, and renewable energy solutions to

minimize environmental impact. He said such measures would not only help Pakistan meet

global climate commitments but also make its products more acceptable in environmentally

conscious markets while reducing reliance on imported fuel.

Highlighting the economic benefits of prioritizing exports, he noted that this approach could

earn valuable foreign exchange, cut trade deficits, and generate millions of jobs. A long-term

sustainable industrial policy, he added, must ensure self-reliance, resilience, and inclusive

economic growth, positioning Pakistan as a strong global competitor.

He suggested that special economic zones, tax incentives, and ease of doing business

reforms could attract local and foreign investors to establish export-driven industries.

He further emphasized the need to facilitate small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to

integrate into global supply chains, thereby increasing export volumes and reducing

dependency on imports.

He urged the government, private sector, and academia to collaborate in formulating

policies that foster innovation, enhance productivity, and strengthen competitiveness.