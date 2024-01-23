Open Menu

Strong Institutions, Competent Teachers Play Crucial Role In Overall National Progress : Sanjrani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday underscored the crucial role of strong institutions and competent teachers in expediting national progress and prosperity.

Speaking at the convention "Youth — Pivot of National Integration" organized by the Higher education Commission (HEC), he urged the nation to work diligently and said hard work would eventually be rewarded.

He lauded the HEC for bringing together a diverse group of individuals from across the country and acknowledged the fact that Pakistan was a great country with robust institutions and armed forces.

Drawing on his global perspective due to travels worldwide, the Chairman Senate emphasized the value of Pakistan's skilled and hardworking population, as compared to the nations with profound resources, but lacking similar human

capital.

Recognizing the significant contributions of HEC in establishing universities in Balochistan, he noted the positive transformation in the province's overall narrative and mindset.

He cited examples of progress, including improved infrastructure, electricity, and the establishment of a university in District Chaghi, the largest district in Pakistan.

Expressing pride in Balochistan's development, he called upon the youth to actively contribute to the nation's progress and emphasized that every individual was part of the governance system, urging them to play a vital role in the country's development.

Chairman Senate reminded the audience that Pakistan was a free and sovereign nation with collective responsibilities.

Sanjrani also invited the HEC to collaborate for organizing a similar youth convention in Gwadar or Quetta, Balochistan, highlighting the importance of engaging the youth in shaping the nation's future.

More Stories From Pakistan