Strong Institutions Guarantee Of Masses' Safety: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 12:59 PM

Strong institutions guarantee of masses' safety: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that the masses were safe only when the institutions were strong

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that the masses were safe only when the institutions were strong.

In a tweet, the minister said that the people who run trends against Pakistan and the army from Pakistan's soil and defend their actions today were stealing their eyes from the situation in Afghanistan.

He said that the Pakistani nation should thank Allah Almighty that the Pakistan Army and other national institutions were performing their duties efficiently and the country was safe.

The minister said that Afghan rulers since decades had plundered the amount meant for spending on national institutions. He said that consequently, today their defence has proved very weak.

" We must be aware of the value of freedom and the importance of the country, and also be wary of false propaganda", he remarked.

