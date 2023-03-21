Strong jolts of 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook country

A strong jolts of 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook the country late on Tuesday with no immediate reports of damage or casualties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :A strong jolts of 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook the country late on Tuesday with no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

According to Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) the earthquake originated at 21:47 PST with 6.8 magnitude.

The depth of the quake was 180 km, with the epicenter in Hindukush Region of Afghanistan.