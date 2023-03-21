UrduPoint.com

Strong Jolts Of 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Shook Country

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Strong jolts of 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook country

A strong jolts of 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook the country late on Tuesday with no immediate reports of damage or casualties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :A strong jolts of 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook the country late on Tuesday with no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

According to Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) the earthquake originated at 21:47 PST with 6.8 magnitude.

The depth of the quake was 180 km, with the epicenter in Hindukush Region of Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Earthquake

Recent Stories

Russia, China Concerned About Japan's Plans to Dum ..

Russia, China Concerned About Japan's Plans to Dump Water From Fukushima NPP - S ..

15 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to realize dream of educated, de ..

Govt taking steps to realize dream of educated, developed Balochistan: Governor ..

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner chair meeting to review arrangements ..

Commissioner chair meeting to review arrangements of Ramazan

15 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

25 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches “04” unified inte ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches “04” unified interactive platform to link Dubai ..

25 minutes ago
 TikTok Trackers Found on Over 2 Dozen US State Gov ..

TikTok Trackers Found on Over 2 Dozen US State Government Websites - Reports

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.