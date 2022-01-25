UrduPoint.com

Strong Judicial System Guarantee For Corruption Free Country: Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday said that strong judicial system is guarantee for complete eradication of corruption from the society.

Nawaz Sharif who is involved in corruption and money laundering cases had taken advantage of the weak system and left the country on a simple stamp paper, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government, he said had asked Ex prime minister Nawaz Sharif to submit Rs.7 billion bond before leaving the country for medical treatment.

Nawaz Sharif, he said had left Pakistan to avail medical treatment abroad on the court orders, he added.

There is a dire need to strengthen the system so that big criminals could not get advantage and escape from punishment, he said.

The former prime minister did not return to Pakistan from London despite the court orders, he stated.

In reply to a question about government's slogan of eliminating corruption, he said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership has made maximum efforts for achieving success in that regard.

