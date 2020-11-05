Strong legislation, policy measures indispensable for development of new cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Speakers at a webinar held here Thursday stressed the need for introducing strong legislation and policy measures for development of new cities along with safeguarding nations' interests regarding natural resources and environment.

The speakers observed that sustainable urbanization was deemed to be the best mitigating approach to address climate change issues as urban air pollution was posing severe threat to the human health, transportation and industries.

The webinar titled "Challenges of Rapid Urbanization in the Global South" was co-organized by COMSATS Centre for Climate and Sustainability (CCCS) and COMSATS' Centre of Excellence, Tanzania Industrial Research and Development Organization (TIRDO) to mark UN's 7th World Cities Day 2020.

The webinar speakers deliberated that impact of human population on governance, well-being and environmental security depends not only on how big the populations are but how smartly these are distributed.

Rapid urbanization and relocation put undue stress on existing systems having serious effects on overall socio-economic situation and quality of lives of peoples across the globe, they observed.

In his remarks representing COMSATS, Ambassador Shahid Kamal, Head of CCCS, considered rapid urbanization a major challenge in achieving Sustainable Development Goals, with serious consequences for food, water and energy security.

The panelists of the webinar included representatives from Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology (TIB), China; University of Tehran, Iran; Al-Farabi Kazakh National University KazNU, Kazakhstan; University of Peshawar, Pakistan; International Centre for Research and Consultancy (IRCC), Sudan; Tanzania Industrial Research and Development Organization (TIRDO), Tanzania; and Mbara University of Science and Technology (MUST), Uganda.

The talks and discussions of the event touched upon a number of important issues related to urbanization, including land-use planning; controlling emissions caused by transport and industrial sector; reduction in arable land; and waste management. Adopting waste-to-energy approach was believed to be a crucial as a sustainable option to address waste and energy related problems.

In his concluding remarks, the moderator of the event, Dr. Lugano Wilson from TIRDO, stressed the need to adopt clean and green approaches for achieving Sustainable Development Goals.