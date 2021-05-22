Strong media, research fraternity linkage imperative for effective biodiversity conservation: Experts

The experts, at a Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF) organized webinar, on Saturday called the media fraternity to ensure authentic information reporting on climate change and wildlife to ensure effective conservation interventions alongwith community awareness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The experts, at a Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF) organized webinar, on Saturday called the media fraternity to ensure authentic information reporting on climate change and wildlife to ensure effective conservation interventions alongwith community awareness.

The SLF in connection with the World Biological Diversity Day 2021 organised the webinar titled "Strengthening Media Reporting on Climate Change and Wildlife Conservation" where Director SLF Dr Muhammad Ali Nawaz and The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) Expert on Climate Change and Wildlife Reporting Syed Muhammad Abubakar were the guest of honour and guest speaker respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Director SLF and Widlife Ecologist Ali Nawaz said the problem in Pakistan's reporting of biodiversity was lack of capacity and serious gap between researchers, experts and media.

However, sometimes media reports published and aired on electronic media portals were based on internet data which was not relevant to Pakistan and was also factitious, he added.

Nawaz told the participants that during the past 15 years very latest and unique scientific data on biodiversity in Pakistan had been conducted that got published in international journals.

"Globally, the universities working on biodiversity and wildlife make the research public that underscores key information on wildlife population and conservation and which is worth considering for policy makers. Neither media nor scientists had the appetite for reporting crude scientific data for public awareness where training of the researchers should be carried out to encourage such endeavours," the SLF Director suggested.

He also informed that Population Assessment of Wild Snow Leopards (PAWS) was launched two years back and Pakistan was part of it which would focus on gathering ground based scientific and credible population of the endangered species.

"There is no data available of snow leopard's exact population rather there are old estimations on population which are not true," he said.

He pointed out that it took two months to survey a valley for gathering data on Snow Leopard population and the positive thing was that we had developed a large scale data to be released at the end of this year, adding, "it will be the first scientific data on Snow Leopard population in Pakistan." Addressing the webinar, Syed Abubakar said media training was essential to strengthen climate change reporting where public outreach through effective messaging would help address environmental degradation and conservation simultaneously.

He also recommended that as per a survey it was observed that the global institutions working on climate change and wildlife should develop data reports in local languages to help the native masses and media for true comprehension of the issues.

Syed Abubakar also suggested that the local media in Northern Areas needed capacity buildup where the wildlife reporting should be linked with local people to associate their livelihood with conservation of the local species.

Commuications Head SLF Moiz Rafi explained the foundation and scope of the Foundation and significant interventions made in habitat conservation and loss mitigation of Snow Leopard in the Northern Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The World Biodiversity Day was celebrated every year on May 22 whereas this year's theme was "We're part of the solution". It has been proven that loss biodiversity, that comprised of plants, animals, fungi, bacteria, land, water, soil and every ecosystem existing on the earth, resulted into zoonotic disease transferred from animals to humans like the coronavirus pandemic.