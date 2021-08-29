Strong monsoon currents penetrating upper parts; to bring more rain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Strong monsoon currents penetrating upper and central parts of the country will bring more rain with isolated heavy falls during the next 24 hours.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), these strong monsoon currents are likely to continue in the upper and central parts during the next few days.

A westerly wave was also present over western parts of the country.

"Rain-wind-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and northeast Balochistan", the met office said.

While hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 111, Shamsabad 39), Islamabad (Bokra 55, Zero point 43, Golra 26, Saidpur 21), Gujranwala 25, Lahore (Airport 14), Murree 05, Sahiwal, Mandi Bahauddin 04, Narowal, Gujrat , Mangla 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 14, Upper 01), Pattan 12, Parachinar 07, Malam Jabba 04, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 12, Bunji, Skardu, Bagrote 07, Chillas 01 and Kashmir: Kotli 01.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Sibbi 44 C, Bahawalnagar 42 and Noorpur Thal 41 C.