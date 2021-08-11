Strong monsoon currents to penetrate upper parts; rain likely in various parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday said the strong monsoon currents likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from August 12 (Thursday) till August 15 (Sunday) would produce more rain-wind/thundershower in various parts of the country.

Rain-wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Tank, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah and Gilgit-Baltistan (Ghizer, Astore, Diamir, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang) with occasional gaps from Thursday night (August 12) till Sunday (August 15).

Rain-wind-thundershower is also expected in, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Rahimyar Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Ziarat, Quetta, Mastung, Khuzdar and Kalat from August 15 (Sunday evening) to August 17 (Tuesday).

About the possible impacts of rain, the PMD informed that heavy rains may generate flash flooding in some Local/Barsati Nullahs of Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Kohistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Narowal during August 14 (Saturday) and August 15 (Sunday), while in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and eastern parts of Balochistan on August 15 and 16 (Sunday and Monday) Heavy fall can also generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar during the period.

Heavy falls may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast periodThe PMD has advised all authorities concerned to remain alert during the forecast period.