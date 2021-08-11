UrduPoint.com

Strong Monsoon Currents To Penetrate Upper Parts; Rain Likely In Various Parts

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Strong monsoon currents to penetrate upper parts; rain likely in various parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday said the strong monsoon currents likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from August 12 (Thursday) till August 15 (Sunday) would produce more rain-wind/thundershower in various parts of the country.

Rain-wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Tank, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah and Gilgit-Baltistan (Ghizer, Astore, Diamir, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang) with occasional gaps from Thursday night (August 12) till Sunday (August 15).

Rain-wind-thundershower is also expected in, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Rahimyar Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Ziarat, Quetta, Mastung, Khuzdar and Kalat from August 15 (Sunday evening) to August 17 (Tuesday).

About the possible impacts of rain, the PMD informed that heavy rains may generate flash flooding in some Local/Barsati Nullahs of Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Kohistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Narowal during August 14 (Saturday) and August 15 (Sunday), while in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and eastern parts of Balochistan on August 15 and 16 (Sunday and Monday) Heavy fall can also generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar during the period.

Heavy falls may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast periodThe PMD has advised all authorities concerned to remain alert during the forecast period.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Gujrat Sahiwal Mansehra Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sukkur Gujranwala Larkana Sialkot Jacobabad Charsadda Nowshera Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Chitral Haripur Kohistan Shangla Barkhan Khuzdar Loralai Mastung Skardu Khanpur Attock Ziarat Ghizer Balakot August

Recent Stories

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independ ..

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity ..

Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity across its network as travel r ..

1 hour ago
 48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 UAE underscores commitment to protecting global an ..

UAE underscores commitment to protecting global and regional maritime security

2 hours ago
 Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run g ..

Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run gold mine

2 hours ago
 Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.