Strong nursing dept must for safe health system: MS Civil Hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Medical superintendent of Civil hospital Karachi Dr Khadim Hussain Qureshi has said that a strong nursing department is necessary for a safe health system.

He was addressing at the closing ceremony of research papers competition between government and private nursing schools organized by Saint James school of nursing in Arts council of Pakistan here, said a statement.

He appreciated education, training and co-curricular activities of private nursing school and said due to less teachers, insufficient experimental apparatus in laboratories and absence of co-curricular activities in government schools private sector is far better in quality of nursing.

He said that he had issued six nursing research papers in his journal after sending them to researchers.

He said that research and experiments are the basis for success in any field of the world.

Due to limited resources and opportunities in research we are left behind in medicine and research from our neighbours, he added.

Dr. Khadim also announced to organize a ceremony for appreciation of those groups who were not succeeded in this competition while students who took positions and their teachers were also rewarded with awards and prizes.