Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to play role in US politics: Masood  

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2023) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan says Strong networking and greater coordination among law-makers of Pakistani descent would serve the interests of the community by aggregating their strength and enhancing their ability to play even a greater role in U.S. politics.

In a virtual interacting with U.S. state law-makers of Pakistani descent who are serving their respective Constituencies in different parts of the United States, he said coordinated efforts will ensure synergy to the efforts aimed at promoting Pak-US relations and bringing the people of two countries closer to each other.

The Ambassador expressed satisfaction over increasing role of Pak-American politicians in political arena and expressed the hope that services of Pak-origin law makers would contribute positively towards US politics and serving the interests of the community and their constituents.

Referring to the landmark resolution successfully introduced by Rep. Farooq Mughal in Georgia for establishing sister-state relations between Sindh province and the state of Georgia, he said the agreement provided a blueprint for other law-makers to facilitate similar arrangements of Pakistan with their respective states.

Masood Khan said Pakistani diaspora could freely travel to Pakistan on their NICOP and there is no truth to the rumors about lists being prepared to target overseas community members.

He said overseas Pakistanis are our greatest asset and we value their contribution towards the motherland.

The participants of the meeting included Georgia State Representative Farooq Mughal, Representative Saira Draper, Texas State Representative Salman Bhojani, New Jersey Assemblywoman Sadaf F. Jaffer, Pennsylvania State Representative Tarik Khan, Maryland State Delegate Sarah Wolek and NJ Assemblywoman Shama A. Haider.