Strong Pakistan-Uzbekistan trade, economic relations to ensure win-win situation: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said with Pakistan and Uzbekistan sharing the same objective of lifting their people out of poverty, increased and strong trade and economic relations would be mutually beneficial and a win-win for the two sides

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said with Pakistan and Uzbekistan sharing the same objective of lifting their people out of poverty, increased and strong trade and economic relations would be mutually beneficial and a win-win for the two sides.

"Uzbekistan can benefit from Pakistan's geo-strategic location, a market of 220 million people and providing access to the middle East and Africa, While Pakistan can have access to the Central Asian states through Uzbekistan, an important country of the region," he remarked.

The prime minister expressed these views while addressing a joint press conference with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev after holding an in-depth discussion on various issues of mutual interest.

Stressing on the importance of economic cooperation, Imran Khan said the two countries were following similar visions of a new Uzbekistan and a new Pakistan to lift their people out of poverty through a welfare state.

It was a model of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), who established the first welfare state and ensured inclusive development by taking care of the poor and downtrodden, he added.

China, he said, pursued the same strategy to lift their people out of poverty.

The prime minister said Pakistan with a shift in from geo-strategic to geo-economics, wanted to strengthen its trade and economic relations. Pakistan's strong trade relations with Uzbekistan, which was a big country in Central Asia, would be a win-win for the two countries.

He said Pakistan's seriousness to have strong trade and economic relations could be gauged from the visit of biggest-ever country's trade delegation comprising representatives of 130 large business houses.

The prime minister said when he was leaving for Tashkent, he received messages from a number of Pakistani businessmen expressing their desire to be part of the delegation.

He welcomed the agreements signed between the two countries private sectors, saying it was very important and would benefit both Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

\More