Strong Parliament to lead country to progress: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser held a meeting here on Friday with Adviser to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and discussed matters related to legislation and overall economic situation in the country.

The Speaker said a strong Parliament would lead to progress in the country.

He said Parliament represented people and could devise policies for resolution of issues faced by the country.

All parties in the Parliament were united on the issues of national interest, he added.

He expressed confidence that parties in the Parliament would continue to undertake legislation for welfare of the people.

The Adviser on Petroleum said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all efforts to raise living standard of the masses.