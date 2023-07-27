Open Menu

Strong Political Will, Anti-corruption Action Vital For Power Sector Revival: Khurram Dastgir

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Strong political will, anti-corruption action vital for power sector revival: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan said that the power sector couldn't be put on the right track without the political will, support of the Parliament and strict disciplinary action against the corrupt mafia within power distribution companies.

Answering the question of Samina Mumtaz Zehri, during question hour in the Senate here Thursday, the minister highlighted that the new government would face a significant challenge in reviving the power sector, emphasizing that it could only be achieved through political will and support from the Parliament, as reliance solely on political backing would not suffice.

The minister pointed out that weak recovery of electricity bills was prevalent in areas where the state's authority was not effectively established, raising concerns about the overall governance.

Additionally, he highlighted that the significant line losses were putting a substantial burden on the country's economy.

In response to Kauda Babar's question, the minister confirmed the successful installation of transmission lines connecting Bolan to Jewani, facilitating the connection between Iran and Gawadar. Additionally, the Bisma-Khuzdar transmission lines have been fully completed, he told.

Concerning the measures taken against corrupt individuals, the minister announced that 124 officials from Multan Electric Company (MEFCO) and 118 officials from Lahore Electric Company (LESCO) were facing punitive action for various charges related to their involvement in power theft and other misconduct.

AOO/szm-rkg

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Senate Electricity Iran Parliament Company Bolan Khurram Dastgir Khan From Government LESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

6 minutes ago
 Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

17 minutes ago
 Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handl ..

Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handles 260 cargo trucks per day

18 minutes ago
 Comments, regarding the possibility of implementin ..

Comments, regarding the possibility of implementing a project for the supply of ..

22 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

31 minutes ago
 Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Duba ..

Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Dubai International

39 minutes ago
UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

1 hour ago
 China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, ..

China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, says Dar

1 hour ago
 PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

3 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan