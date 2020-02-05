A senior diplomat from the High Commission of India was summoned to the Foreign Office to register Pakistan's strong protest at the ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in serious injuries to four innocent civilians, including two women and a child

According to a Foreign Office press release issued on Wednesday, due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces in Danna sector of LoC on February 3, 22-year old Shamim Bibi daughter of Muhammad Shabbir, 10- year old Farhaz son of Muhammad Shabbir, 35-year old Ansar, residents of Chatargam village and 17-year old Moniza Bibi daughter of Sain Noor, resident of Bagh Ali, sustained serious injuries.

"Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and pose a threat to regional peace and stability," it added.

It was also emphasized that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India could not divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Pakistan called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

It was also urged that India should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.