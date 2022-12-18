Strong protests against Modi prove nation united against enemies: Senator Dhamrah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Former Senator and Information Secretary PPP Sindh Aajiz Dhamrah has said that the people of the country have recorded strong protests and sent a message to Modi, the Butcher of Gujarat, that the nation is united under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Aajiz Dhamrah said that the entire nation is proud of Bilawal Bhutto, the son of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto is the hope of Pakistan and he called the terrorist a terrorist at the international forum, Dhamrah said.

He said that the PPP chairman had exposed the real face of Modi at the global level as he is the killer of not only Muslims but all oppressed people in India and occupied Kashmir.

He said that today the entire nation took out rallies in favour of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and against the killer of Gujarat, Modi.

Aajiz Dhamrah said Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto has revived today in the shape of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and is standing by the people.