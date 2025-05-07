Strong Protests Held Across All KMU Campuses Against Indian Aggression
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Massive protest demonstrations were held across Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar’s main and regional campuses against recent Indian aggression.
A large number of students, faculty members, and administrative staff participated in the demonstrations, raising powerful slogans in favor of the Pakistan Armed Forces and strongly condemning India’s state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan.
The protests were led by VC KMU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq and Registrar Inam Ullah Khan Wazir. Participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Indian brutality, violations of human rights, and the silence of the international community.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq said that India has crossed all moral and humanitarian boundaries by targeting innocent civilians, children, and mosques under the cover of night.
He emphasized that the entire Pakistani nation—especially its youth—stands firmly alongside the armed forces and is fully prepared to respond to any act of aggression.
He further stated that Pakistan is a peace-loving country but defending the homeland against cowardly attacks and hostile ambitions is a national obligation.
"The nation today stands united like a solid wall and is determined to thwart the enemy’s malicious intentions," he added. Other speakers also labeled the Indian attacks as acts of state terrorism and called upon the international community to take notice of India's provocations and hold it accountable for its gross violations of human rights.
The protests concluded with students, faculty, and staff singing the national anthem and chanting slogans in support of the armed forces.
The demonstrations, held in a spirit of discipline and patriotism across all KMU campuses, aimed to send a clear message to India and the world: the Pakistani nation is fully prepared to counter any aggression with unity and resolve.
