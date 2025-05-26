Open Menu

Strong Relationship Between Federation, Provinces Vital For National Development: Acting Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 11:17 PM

Strong relationship between federation, provinces vital for national development: Acting Governor

Acting Governor Balochistan Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai on Monday said that a strong relationship between the federation and the provinces is the foundation of lasting national development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Acting Governor Balochistan Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai on Monday said that a strong relationship between the federation and the provinces is the foundation of lasting national development.

He said this while talking to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

Central leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Chengiz Jamali and Wali Khan Mandokhel, were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including the latest political situation in the region, promotion of economic and trade activities, provision of employment opportunities and utilizing the talents of the youth for the benefit of the country and the nation were discussed.

The two leaders agreed to further strengthen and enhance the relations between the provinces.

The Acting Governor said that we could chart new paths for balanced development and progress through mutual cooperation and trust and by adopting the spirit of taking everyone along, we could ensure equal development and prosperity.

He said that we acknowledge that at present we are facing many challenges as a nation, but despite this, collective wisdom and joint efforts would guide us towards a bright and secure future.

Finally, the Acting Governor of Balochistan also presented a commemorative shield to the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi.

Recent Stories

Dhul-Hijjah moon sighting committee to convene tom ..

Dhul-Hijjah moon sighting committee to convene tomorrow at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

4 minutes ago
 PM, Iran's President reiterate commitment to deepe ..

PM, Iran's President reiterate commitment to deepen ties in diverse fields

2 minutes ago
 Go Cashless in Cattle Markets; SBP campaign receiv ..

Go Cashless in Cattle Markets; SBP campaign receiving positive public response

1 minute ago
 PM condoles demise of Kamal Azfar

PM condoles demise of Kamal Azfar

2 minutes ago
 Strong relationship between federation, provinces ..

Strong relationship between federation, provinces vital for national development ..

2 minutes ago
 NDMA advises vigilance amid upcoming weather threa ..

NDMA advises vigilance amid upcoming weather threats

2 minutes ago
Disney+ eyes major expansion in UAE

Disney+ eyes major expansion in UAE

19 minutes ago
 PM meets Iran's Supreme Leader, discuss bilateral, ..

PM meets Iran's Supreme Leader, discuss bilateral, regional issues

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan Assembly condemns APS Khuzdar tragedy

Balochistan Assembly condemns APS Khuzdar tragedy

4 minutes ago
 Police fire tear gas shells to disperse PPP 'Save ..

Police fire tear gas shells to disperse PPP 'Save KP' rally

4 minutes ago
 Bike-lifter gang busted, three held

Bike-lifter gang busted, three held

4 minutes ago
 Senate Panel urges transparency in BISP Board appo ..

Senate Panel urges transparency in BISP Board appointments, expresses concern ov ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan