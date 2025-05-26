Strong relationship between federation, provinces vital for national development: Acting Governor

Acting Governor Balochistan Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai on Monday said that a strong relationship between the federation and the provinces is the foundation of lasting national development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Acting Governor Balochistan Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai on Monday said that a strong relationship between the federation and the provinces is the foundation of lasting national development.

He said this while talking to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

Central leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Chengiz Jamali and Wali Khan Mandokhel, were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including the latest political situation in the region, promotion of economic and trade activities, provision of employment opportunities and utilizing the talents of the youth for the benefit of the country and the nation were discussed.

The two leaders agreed to further strengthen and enhance the relations between the provinces.

The Acting Governor said that we could chart new paths for balanced development and progress through mutual cooperation and trust and by adopting the spirit of taking everyone along, we could ensure equal development and prosperity.

He said that we acknowledge that at present we are facing many challenges as a nation, but despite this, collective wisdom and joint efforts would guide us towards a bright and secure future.

Finally, the Acting Governor of Balochistan also presented a commemorative shield to the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi.