Strong Security Plan Devised For Muharram: Basharat Raja

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 08:59 PM

Punjab law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja Saturday said all possible steps would be taken for maintaining an atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood during the holy month of Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja Saturday said all possible steps would be taken for maintaining an atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood during the holy month of Muharram.

Talking to newsman here at the Commissioner's Office, the minister said the police and other agencies should proactively perform their duties and the security plan devised by the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Basharat said the protection of life and property of the people was the government's prime responsibility and the law enforcers should work in tandem with one another and remain alert to deal with any emergent situation.

He said peaceful coexistence and harmony were required for maintenance of peace and for that purpose members of peace committees should work proactively.

Religious scholars, he said, should play due their role to promote tolerance, harmony and peace in the society, particularly during Muharram.

There would be no compromise on taking action against those involved in publication and distribution of provocative material, he warned.

He also praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising the Kashmir issue on international level.

Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order while reviewing security arrangements for the Muharram-ul-Haram issued necessary directions to all divisional commissioners and regional police officers.

Addressing the meeting, the minister directed to ensure foolproof security by strictly implementing the code of conduct.

Provincial Minister for Population Hashim Dogar, Provincial Minister for sports Muhammad Taimoor Khan, Additional Home Chief Secretary Ali Murtaza, Inspector General of Police, Capt Arif Nawaz , Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Saqib Zafar, Regional Police Officer Ahsan Tufail, City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

