Strong Showers Predicted IN Next 10 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Strong showers predicted IN next 10 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The Meteorological Department has predicted a strong rains spell in most parts of the country including the provincial capital, which is likely to start from Thursday and persist till the first week of May.

Maximum temperature is also likely to drop by 5-7 degree Celsius during the period.

According to a spokesman for Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave is likely to spread in central and southern parts of the country on Thursday and may persist till the first week of May. Under the influence of the weather system, rain-wind/ thunderstorm is expected in Gujranwala, Sialkot and Lahore from Thursday to Sunday.

Showers with isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also expected in south Punjab divisions including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar and Sahiwal.

Rains have also been predicted in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib from April 30 to May 5.

During the spell, strong wind and hailstorm may cause damage to infrastructure and standing crops, particularly wheat crop, in the country and farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

