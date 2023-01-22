MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) : Jan 22 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that a strong and stable Pakistan can guarantee Kashmir's freedom from India's forced and unlawful occupation.

He made these remarks while addressing a crowded press conference in Bradford, UK, AJK President's office said on Sunday.

Barrister Sultan said that since 1947, Indian rulers had been using different tactics to crush the Kashmiris' spirit and their urge for freedom but they have miserably failed in their designs.

However, AJK President said, India's incumbent regime was hectically engaged to achieve its ulterior motives by settling outsiders (non-state subjects) in occupied Kashmir. Terming demographic change as part of the BJP's policy to marginalize the indigenous population, he said that the Kashmiri people wouldn't allow any such thing to happen in Kashmir.

Referring to his engagements in the UK, AJK President said he was scheduled to brief the European and British Parliamentarians respectively on 24 and 25 January on the latest situation in occupied Kashmir.

He said that on February 5, he would lead a protest demonstration in front of the Indian High Commission in London.

He urged the Pakistanis and Kashmiris settled in the UK to attend the protest demonstration and raise their voice in support of their Kashmiri brethren.

Terming his Turkiye visit a success, he said it was indeed a huge achievement that the Turkish government and the opposition have announced the establishment of an All Parties Kashmir group in the Turkish parliament.

The establishment of the Kashmir group in the Turkish parliament, he said, would have a far-reaching impact on the Kashmir dispute.

About the prevailing political situation in Pakistan, he said all the political parties would have to play a positive role so that no one takes advantage of the political instability in the country.

Responding to a query, AJK President said no minority was safe in India. Under Modi, India was fast turning into a fascist regime where there was no place for minority communities, including Muslims, he added.

He said that it was very important to expose the Indian government's tactics before the world.