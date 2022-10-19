UrduPoint.com

Strong, Stable Pakistan Guarantee To Success Of Kashmir's Freedom Struggle: AJK President

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Strong, stable Pakistan guarantee to success of Kashmir's freedom struggle: AJK President

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that a strong and stable Pakistan was the guarantee to the freedom of the Indian Illegally occupied part of the Jammu and Kashmir State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) : President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that a strong and stable Pakistan was the guarantee to the freedom of the Indian Illegally occupied part of the Jammu and Kashmir State.

Addressing various events in different parts of the United State including New York on Wednesday, Barrister Sultan said that all political parties should be united on the issue of Kashmir and Pakistan's nuclear program.

Terming Pakistan's nuclear program as vital for the country's survival and sovereignty, the AJK President said, "difference of opinion is indeed the beauty of democracy but so far as the Kashmir and Nuclear Program are concerned there should be no difference of opinion on these issues of vital national interests". Referring to the deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Barrister Chaudhry said that the Kashmiri people have been bravely fighting against the Indian oppression, AJK President office said late Wednesday.

He said that the human rights situation in the region had further worsened since the BJP government stripped the region of its special status by revoking Article 370 and 35 A of the Indian constitution.

"At a time when Indian government has intensified its campaign to change the region's demography, there is dire need to have stability in Pakistan", he said, adding that all the political parties of Pakistan should unite on the nuclear program and the Kashmir issue because the survival of Pakistan was inescapably liked to these two issues. Ends / APP / AHR.

