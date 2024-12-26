Strong, stable, prosperous Pakistan guarantor to success of 'Completion of Pakistan' movement: AJK PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that a strong, stable and prosperous Pakistan is a guarantor for the success of the 'Takmeel e Pakistan' (completion of Pakistan) movement.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the parliamentary Kashmir Committee held at the Federal metropolis on Wednesday.

Presided over by the Kashmir Committee Chairman Rana Qasim Noon, the meeting was attended by members of the committee, including PM AJK, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq; President PPP AJK chapter, Chaudhry Yasin; and others, says an official handout issued by the AJK government Wednesday night.

The meeting discussed in detail the prevailing political and human rights situation in occupied Kashmir and ongoing development projects in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Chudhary Anwar ul Haq said that the Kashmiris' struggle would continue till the ideology of accession to Pakistan is fully materialized. He said that the Kashmiri people's love for the state of Pakistan and its people stem from the unbreakable bond of brotherhood, affinity, and their deep connection to its tradition, culture, and history.

Referring to the ongoing development project in Azad Kashmir, the PM said that major development projects, including the Mansehra-Muzaffarabad Motorway, construction of the Legislative Assembly building, rehabilitation of the internally displaced people, and the construction of the Rathua-Haryam Bridge, would be completed within a stipulated time frame.

"India has deprived Kashmiris of their fundamental rights as citizens," PM Haq said, adding that the United Nations must take strict notice of the war crimes being committed by the Indian occupation forces against Kashmiri people and help resolve the lingering dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.

Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on the occasion thanked the federal government for providing a grand package for Azad Kashmir, which enabled his government to announce a subsidy on electricity and flour prices.

The PM said that electricity was being provided to citizens at three rupees per unit, while flour is also available at subsidized prices.

Meanwhile, talking to the media shortly after the end of the meeting, the KC Chairman Rana Qasim Noon said that important proposals were presented vis-à-vis the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He also voiced his concern over the Indian government's nefarious designs to alter the region's demography.

APP/ahr/378