MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq said on Wednesday that a strong, stable, and prosperous Pakistan was the guarantor for the success of Kashmir's freedom struggle.

The AJK premier said this while addressing a large public gathering in Palandri, the district headquarters of Poonch Division.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM lauded the Pakistan Army's significant contribution and its role in defending the geographical and ideological frontiers of the country.

"The brave officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army are sacrificing their today for our bright tomorrow," he said, adding that a strong economy relies on a strong defense. "The countries with a strong economy cannot even survive without a strong army and defense system," he added. Ruling out division of the state as a solution to the Kashmir issue, the PM expressed, "No one can talk about division of Kashmir in our presence.

"

"Those who are comparing Azad Kashmir with the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir must bear in mind the fact that the people of occupied Kashmir don't have the right to offer prayers," he maintained.

He said that the Palandri area can become a hub for tourism by improving the road infrastructure and added that work on Palandri Trarkhal Road, Palindri Dina Pothi Mir Khan, and Tingi Gullah Road would start very soon.

Anwar ul Haq, on the occasion, announced a slew of development schemes, including the establishment of a rescue center at Azad Patan, the upgrading of BHU, the municipal corporation, the permanent flour depot at Bandi Gora, and the water supply scheme for the district hospital.

The prime minister said that the funds were being utilized across the state with a view to bring backward and less developed areas at par with other developed areas of the state.

