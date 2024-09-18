Open Menu

Strong, Stable, Prosperous Pakistan Is Guarantor Of Kashmiris’ Freedom Movement's Success: AJK PM

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Strong, stable, prosperous Pakistan is guarantor of Kashmiris’ freedom movement's success: AJK PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq said on Wednesday that a strong, stable, and prosperous Pakistan was the guarantor for the success of Kashmir's freedom struggle.

The AJK premier said this while addressing a large public gathering in Palandri, the district headquarters of Poonch Division. 

Speaking on the occasion, the PM lauded the Pakistan Army's significant contribution and its role in defending the geographical and ideological frontiers of the country.

"The brave officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army are sacrificing their today for our bright tomorrow," he said, adding that a strong economy relies on a strong defense. "The countries with a strong economy cannot even survive without a strong army and defense system," he added. Ruling out division of the state as a solution to the Kashmir issue, the PM expressed, "No one can talk about division of Kashmir in our presence.

"

"Those who are comparing Azad Kashmir with the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir must bear in mind the fact that the people of occupied Kashmir don't have the right to offer prayers," he maintained.

He said that the Palandri area can become a hub for tourism by improving the road infrastructure and added that work on Palandri Trarkhal Road, Palindri Dina Pothi Mir Khan, and Tingi Gullah Road would start very soon.

Anwar ul Haq, on the occasion, announced a slew of development schemes, including the establishment of a rescue center at Azad Patan, the upgrading of BHU, the municipal corporation, the permanent flour depot at Bandi Gora, and the water supply scheme for the district hospital. 

The prime minister said that the funds were being utilized across the state with a view to bring backward and less developed areas at par with other developed areas of the state.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Army Water Road Jammu Dina Hub Azad Jammu And Kashmir Flour

Recent Stories

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

3 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

5 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

5 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

5 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

5 hours ago
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

10 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

10 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

10 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan