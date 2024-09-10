Strong Surveillance, Regular Monitoring Basis Of Reduced Dengue Cases, Says CEO Health
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), District Health Authority, Rawalpindi Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi on Tuesday said that the strong surveillance mechanism and regular monitoring have reduced the dengue cases in the district as compared to the previous years.
He said that high risk areas have been paid special attention to timely respond the suspect patients, which remained an add-on to tackle with the prevailing dengue challenge. Dr. Asif said this during a news briefing which was held at the office of the District Health Authority.
"The comparative study of dengue patients of September only shows a significant decrease in the confirmed cases", he said adding that it was over 350 in 2023 as compared to the current number 189 confirmed cases in 2024.
Dr. Arbab informed media that 1463 teams have been deployed consisting of 2 members in each team for eradication of dengue. Overall 3000 health workers including the supervisory management containing 9 each of District Health Officers (DHOs), DDHOs and Tehsils health officers were regularly rendering their duties simultaneously in surveillance and
responding to target the stratified population.
Responding to media queries, Dr. Asif said that anti-dengue campaign would remain continued under strict compliance till the mid of October.
"From August to October, the weather supports dengue larva growth which demands an active and consistent approach", he said.
To another question, he appreciated the response by the citizens for exercising their responsibilities in adopting prescribed dengue SOPs.
However, he underlined the need of continued mutual cooperation between the health workers and the citizens.
The CEO informed that two casualties of congo patients were reported, each from Attock and Chakwal.
"The two remaining congo patients have been discharged from the hospitals after complete recovery", he said.
Regarding the ongoing polio vaccination campaign, he highlighted that around 1.5 lakh mobile population comprising children of 5 years or less age groups were the main target of the polio teams being deployed at various check points.
"Massive inter-provincial and inter-cities movement of people involve a large number of children which are being immunized by the health workers", he said. He expressed confidence to achieve the target of vaccinating 7,86000 children during the campaign.
The CEO appreciated the role of media and religious scholars in highlighting the health issues and urging the people to help countering the epidemics of diseases.
To a question, he said that regular meetings were conducted with the allied departments including cantonment boards, agriculture departments, educational institutions and security departments.
Dr. Asif reiterated his commitment that under the supervision of the CM Punjab, the District Health Authority would spare no effort to maximize the control over epidemic spread.
