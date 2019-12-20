UrduPoint.com
Strong Tremors Of 6.4 Earthquake Jolts Capital, Northern Areas

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:18 PM

A strong intensity earthquake of 6.4 magnitude of Richter Scale on Friday jolted the nothern Punjab, including the Federal Capital, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :A strong intensity earthquake of 6.4 magnitude of Richter Scale on Friday jolted the nothern Punjab, including the Federal Capital, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicenter of the earthquake was Hindukush region in Afghanistan with a depth of 210 kilometers.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the intensity of the earthquake was felt in Nothern Areas, where it created serious jolts. However, no loss of life or property was reported till filing of the report.

"The earthquake shakes were felt across the country whereas the Northern Areas observed most of the effects," the NDMA said in its press release.

"The epicenter of the earthquake is 210 kilometer in Budakshah, Afghanistan.

NDMA is in contact with all the authorities concerned where no property damages or life losses have been reported in the country," it added.

Our Peshawar correspondent reported that the earthquake rattled various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Buner, Swat, Shagla, Dir, Chitral, Kohistan and Hazara region.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the strong earthquake rocked Afghanistan and Pakistan Friday afternoon.The 6.1-magnitude quake hit 51 kilometres (30 miles) southwest of Jarm in northern Afghanistan and was 210.2 kilometres deep, USGS said.

In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the residents felt two severe jolts in quick succession.

