Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) systems in many low- and middle-income countries do not match skills and labour market needs and are unprepared to meet the large rise in demand for TVET in the coming years, according to a new joint study by the World Bank, the International Labour Organization (ILO), and UNESCO.

The participants of the seminar organized on Wednesday in Islamabad stressed the need to implement, a new joint study by the World Bank, the ILO, and UNESCO which says TVET needs to adapt to globalization, technological progress, demographic transformation, and climate change, In the context of rapidly changing labour markets and evolving skills needs due to globalization, technological progress, demographic transformation, and climate change, the need for well-performing TVET is even greater to ensure smooth job transitions.

This is especially critical as global youth unemployment stands at 16 per cent, much higher than the overall unemployment rate. These averages mask large disparities across countries, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

However, despite its high potential, training often falls short of expectations in low- and middle-income countries, says the report. This is largely due to difficulties facing learners, unsupported teachers, and weak incentives for providers.

"We are witnessing an unprecedented deepening of inequalities within and between countries, a rise in working poverty, significant challenges for youth employment, and a risk of informalization of the formal economy," said Mia Seppo, Assistant Director-General for Jobs and Social Protection at the ILO.

"Effective skills and lifelong learning systems are crucial components for tackling these challenges and advancing social justice.

They also empower individuals to aspire to better jobs, better pay, and better lives. Therefore, they are key enablers of human development and decent work for all." She also informed that the ILO has recently released its Strategy on Skills and Lifelong Learning 2030 to develop resilient national skills policies and systems and adopted a new international labour standard on quality apprenticeships to support Member States in designing and improving national apprenticeship systems.

While reform priorities for TVET differ across countries, the report encourages countries to prioritize the needs of learners and enterprises and realign financing to reward reforms. Since these reforms may take time to bear fruit, the report also urges countries to identify and pursue quick wins, such as starting with priority sectors.

The report notes that transforming TVET systems in low- and middle-income countries is possible to achieve by leveraging new data and technologies, and drawing on lessons learned from earlier experiences, including from the COVID-19 pandemic. Mobilizing private financing can infuse additional resources into TVET, often needed given that low- and middle-income countries spend less than 0.2 percent of GDP in TVET compared to 0.46 percent for high-income countries.

The report emphasizes that when TVET functions well, its graduates have the right skills for today's jobs but are also prepared to adapt in the future as skills needs change. Strong TVET systems can help countries meet the Sustainable Development Goals by sustainably and efficiently supporting employment and productivity.