UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strong Westerly Weather System To Bring Widespread Rain In Various Provincial Districts: PMD

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:56 PM

Strong westerly weather system to bring widespread rain in various provincial districts: PMD

Another strong westerly weather system entered western parts of Balochistan will grip most parts of the country and cause widespread rain with snowfall over the hills in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Saturday night to Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Another strong westerly weather system entered western parts of Balochistan will grip most parts of the country and cause widespread rain with snowfall over the hills in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Saturday night to Monday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Balochistan with heavy rainfall in Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur, Chagai, Quetta, Mastung and Kalat districts on Saturday and Sunday. Rain is also expected in all districts of Sindh from Saturday till Monday The Met office has warned of heavy falls which may generate flash flooding in Turbat, Kech, Panjgur, Kalat, Quetta and Zhob on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy snowfall is also expected in Harnai, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah and Pishin, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Neelam valley, Bagh and Haveli districts from Sunday to Monday.

Murree and Galiayat may also receive heavy snowfall during the period while possibility of landslides cannot be ruled out in districts of Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

All concerned authorities are advised to take precautionary measures during the forecast period, the Met office said.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Kalam -15 C, Skardu -14 C, Astore -13 C, Gupis -11 C, Bagrote -10 C, Parachianr -08 C, Gilgit -07 C, Rawlakot, Malamjabba, Dir -06 C, Kakul and Kalat -04 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Punjab Swat Mansehra Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Turbat Chitral Dir Kohistan Malakand Shangla Chagai Harnai Kalat Pishin Mastung Skardu Ziarat Buner Panjgur Bagh Neelam May Sunday All From Gwadar

Recent Stories

Lowry gets into gear at Hong Kong Open

6 minutes ago

Intermediate supplementary result on Jan 11

3 minutes ago

Siemens Gamesa buys wind turbine assets from Germa ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes role of FTS in teachers' rec ..

3 minutes ago

Former C Africa leader returns after six-year exil ..

3 minutes ago

U.S jobless claims dropped to 214,000 last week

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.