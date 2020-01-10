Strong westerly weather system to bring widespread rain in various provincial districts: PMD

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Another strong westerly weather system entered western parts of Balochistan will grip most parts of the country and cause widespread rain with snowfall over the hills in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Saturday night to Monday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Balochistan with heavy rainfall in Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur, Chagai, Quetta, Mastung and Kalat districts on Saturday and Sunday. Rain is also expected in all districts of Sindh from Saturday till Monday The Met office has warned of heavy falls which may generate flash flooding in Turbat, Kech, Panjgur, Kalat, Quetta and Zhob on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy snowfall is also expected in Harnai, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah and Pishin, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Neelam valley, Bagh and Haveli districts from Sunday to Monday.

Murree and Galiayat may also receive heavy snowfall during the period while possibility of landslides cannot be ruled out in districts of Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

All concerned authorities are advised to take precautionary measures during the forecast period, the Met office said.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Kalam -15 C, Skardu -14 C, Astore -13 C, Gupis -11 C, Bagrote -10 C, Parachianr -08 C, Gilgit -07 C, Rawlakot, Malamjabba, Dir -06 C, Kakul and Kalat -04 C.