Strong Winds Uproots Trees, Injuring Few In Peshawar
Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2025 | 09:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Strong winds on Sunday afternoon struck Peshawar and its surroundings causing trees and signboards to collapse at various locations.
According to the police of various area, several individuals, including two women, sustained injuries.
Reports said the storm caused widespread damage and disrupted daily life, with power outages reported from most of the district areas.
Trees were uprooted and signboards fell in multiple areas, including Afghan Colony and Begum Shahabuddin Girls school, where two women were slightly injured by the falling debris.
Further incidents were reported near the Tehsil Gor Gathri area, where trees collapsed. Eye witness said people shifted a serious injured man to hospital who was hit by the falling tree.
Rescue 1122 disaster response teams have been dispatched to remove fallen trees and clear the affected roads to restore traffic and ensure public safety.
