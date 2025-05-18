Open Menu

Strong Winds Uproots Trees, Injuring Few In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Strong winds uproots trees, injuring few in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Strong winds on Sunday afternoon struck Peshawar and its surroundings causing trees and signboards to collapse at various locations.

According to the police of various area, several individuals, including two women, sustained injuries.

Reports said the storm caused widespread damage and disrupted daily life, with power outages reported from most of the district areas.

Trees were uprooted and signboards fell in multiple areas, including Afghan Colony and Begum Shahabuddin Girls school, where two women were slightly injured by the falling debris.

Further incidents were reported near the Tehsil Gor Gathri area, where trees collapsed. Eye witness said people shifted a serious injured man to hospital who was hit by the falling tree.

Rescue 1122 disaster response teams have been dispatched to remove fallen trees and clear the affected roads to restore traffic and ensure public safety.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

1 hour ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

20 hours ago
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

20 hours ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

20 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

20 hours ago
 UAE President receives US President Trump in offic ..

UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan

20 hours ago
 US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in A ..

US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

20 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan