Strong Winds Upturn Training-jet At Islamabad Airport

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:26 PM

Strong winds upturn training-jet at Islamabad airport

The reports say that strong winds have also damaged ceiling of the Islamabad airport, generating serious concerns about fast changing weather in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2021) Strong wings upturned a training aircraft at Islamabad International Airport on Thursday.

The training jet was upturned which surprised many including the officials at International Airport. According to the sources, the incident took place due to lack of protective measures at the airport despite stormy weather.

The strong winds also left the airport ceilings damaged and suspended airport operation.

The picture of the upturned training-aircraft went viral on social media, generating serious debate about changing weather conditions.

Earlier this week, At least 16 people were died due to strong winds in Punjab. These casualties due to strong winds happened for the first time. The people said that these winds were new of their nature, paralyzing the system, disrupting electricity supply and causing damage to the properties of the citizens.

According to some reports, many animals were also dead due to strong winds in Sahiwal and Okara districts of Punjab.

