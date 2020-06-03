UrduPoint.com
Strong Winds/dust Storm Hits Many Parts Of City

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Strong dusty winds engulfed various parts of the metropolis including Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Jamshed Road, North Karachi and Saddar on Wednesday evening.

The Meteorological Department said the wind was blowing in the city on Wednesday at a speed of 54 to 74 kilo meters per hour as a system of westerly winds was passing through the country.

The KElectric officials said the power supply which was suspended in most areas after the storm as a precautionary measure. The power supply was cut off in the areas include Saddar, Lyari, Orangi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Moinabad, Tariq Bin Ziad Society, Model Colony, Malir, New Karachi and Korangi, was restored in most of the areas after 30 minutes to one hour.

Meanwhile, the Met Office on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather in Karachi on Thursday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hoursDust-thunderstorm/rain is likely to occur at a few places in Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas Divisions, at isolated places in Hyderabad Division during the next 24 hours. Ho or very hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the Sindh over the next 24 hours. Partly cloudy/cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle along the coast.

