Stronger Action Needed On Clean Air Policy To Combat Smog: Dawar
Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The core director of the Pakistan Air Quality Initiative, Dawar Hameed, on Sunday mentioned that Pakistan has a National Clean Air Policy in place aimed at addressing air pollution issues across the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that this policy sets guidelines and standards to reduce air pollution from various sources, including industries, transportation, and agriculture.
He highlighted the severe impact of air pollution on public health and the environment, especially during the smog season.
Dawar pointed out that the smog issue intensifies in November due to the widespread agricultural waste burning in both Pakistani and Indian Punjab.
He also highlighted the rapid increase in automobile usage as a significant factor exacerbating air pollution, especially in urban areas.
He shared data on motorbike registrations, pointing out that as of March, approximately 35 to 40 million motorbikes have been registered across the country.
He urged for stronger commitment from regulatory bodies, increased funding, and public engagement to make the policy impactful in reducing smog and improving air quality nationwide.
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CBD Punjab reports substantial progress in construction of IT tower37 minutes ago
-
Pakistan pledges to ending violence against children at first-ever global ministerial conference in ..47 minutes ago
-
AJK president seeks Austria’s influence in EU for resolving Kashmir dispute1 hour ago
-
Police conducts grand operation against drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor1 hour ago
-
Crackdown on fertilizer overpricing continues1 hour ago
-
Bilawal commends security forces for their successful operation in N. Waziristan1 hour ago
-
Security forces kill 4 Khwarij terrorist in 2 separate engagements1 hour ago
-
Bilawal extends congratulations to national cricket team1 hour ago
-
President commends Pak Army for conducting two successful operations against Khawarij1 hour ago
-
PM pays tribute to security forces for successful operation against Khawarij2 hours ago
-
Mainly dry weather Lahore, rain likely in Potohar areas in Punjab: PMD2 hours ago
-
44 HIV, HCV positive addicts among 494 apprehended in ongoing campaign2 hours ago