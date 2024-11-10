Stronger action needed on clean air policy to combat smog: Dawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The core director of the Pakistan Air Quality Initiative, Dawar Hameed, on Sunday mentioned that Pakistan has a National Clean Air Policy in place aimed at addressing air pollution issues across the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that this policy sets guidelines and standards to reduce air pollution from various sources, including industries, transportation, and agriculture.

He highlighted the severe impact of air pollution on public health and the environment, especially during the smog season.

Dawar pointed out that the smog issue intensifies in November due to the widespread agricultural waste burning in both Pakistani and Indian Punjab.

He also highlighted the rapid increase in automobile usage as a significant factor exacerbating air pollution, especially in urban areas.

He shared data on motorbike registrations, pointing out that as of March, approximately 35 to 40 million motorbikes have been registered across the country.

He urged for stronger commitment from regulatory bodies, increased funding, and public engagement to make the policy impactful in reducing smog and improving air quality nationwide.