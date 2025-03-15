Stronger consumer rights advocated on World Consumer Rights Day in Hazara Division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) As the world marks World Consumer Rights Day, legal and media representatives in the Hazara Division Saturday have called for stronger consumer protection laws, greater awareness campaigns, and strict regulatory enforcement to safeguard consumer interests.

The 2025 theme, "A Just Transition to Sustainable Lifestyles," highlights the need for accessible and affordable sustainable living choices while ensuring that consumer rights are upheld.

While talking to APP on the occasion, Khursheed Azhar advocate and former president of the District Bar Association, emphasized the urgent need for stricter consumer protection laws to combat misleading advertisements and substandard products in the market. "I and my legal community strongly advocate for laws that shield consumers from exploitation. It is essential to educate people about their rights and the environmental impact of their choices to promote responsible consumption," he stated.

Khursheed Azhar further urged the government to strengthen regulatory frameworks to prevent exploitative trade practices, price manipulation, and the sale of counterfeit goods, which, he noted, mislead consumers and harm their interests.

He called for greater collaboration among consumer advocates, businesses, and policymakers to facilitate a fair transition to sustainable living.

Atif Qayyum, President of the Abbottabad Union of Journalists, underscored the media's role in consumer protection, stating, "Consumer protection is essential, and the media plays a key role in exposing fraudulent business practices, addressing consumer grievances, and ensuring corporate accountability." He urged journalists to prioritize investigative reporting on consumer issues, ensuring that exploitative businesses are held accountable.

Qayyum also stressed the need for more consumer courts in the Hazara Division to resolve disputes efficiently and called for government intervention in enforcing product standards, curbing inflation, and promoting fair trade practices.