Stronger Consumer Rights Advocated On World Consumer Rights Day In Hazara Division
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) As the world marks World Consumer Rights Day, legal and media representatives in the Hazara Division Saturday have called for stronger consumer protection laws, greater awareness campaigns, and strict regulatory enforcement to safeguard consumer interests.
The 2025 theme, "A Just Transition to Sustainable Lifestyles," highlights the need for accessible and affordable sustainable living choices while ensuring that consumer rights are upheld.
While talking to APP on the occasion, Khursheed Azhar advocate and former president of the District Bar Association, emphasized the urgent need for stricter consumer protection laws to combat misleading advertisements and substandard products in the market. "I and my legal community strongly advocate for laws that shield consumers from exploitation. It is essential to educate people about their rights and the environmental impact of their choices to promote responsible consumption," he stated.
Khursheed Azhar further urged the government to strengthen regulatory frameworks to prevent exploitative trade practices, price manipulation, and the sale of counterfeit goods, which, he noted, mislead consumers and harm their interests.
He called for greater collaboration among consumer advocates, businesses, and policymakers to facilitate a fair transition to sustainable living.
Atif Qayyum, President of the Abbottabad Union of Journalists, underscored the media's role in consumer protection, stating, "Consumer protection is essential, and the media plays a key role in exposing fraudulent business practices, addressing consumer grievances, and ensuring corporate accountability." He urged journalists to prioritize investigative reporting on consumer issues, ensuring that exploitative businesses are held accountable.
Qayyum also stressed the need for more consumer courts in the Hazara Division to resolve disputes efficiently and called for government intervention in enforcing product standards, curbing inflation, and promoting fair trade practices.
Recent Stories
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..
Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today
T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook
UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Stronger consumer rights advocated on World Consumer Rights Day in Hazara Division2 minutes ago
-
Peshawar High Court rejects bail plea in Saifur Rehman murder case2 minutes ago
-
Gang busted, stolen vehicles recovered2 minutes ago
-
PHC directs Social Welfare Dept to decide on illegal orphanage house election2 minutes ago
-
Young wildlife conservationist achieves breakthrough of raising rare Koklass Pheasant in captivity12 minutes ago
-
Price Magistrates tasked for ensuring controlled prices12 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road mishap12 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad issues directives for tight security12 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris protest in Geneva, demand UN intervention against India's occupation12 minutes ago
-
GCWUS Alumni office hosts Eidi distribution ceremony to honour employees22 minutes ago
-
Nations stand with Pakistan Army: Governor Tessori22 minutes ago
-
Rally on Tahaffuz Namoos-e-Risalat day held22 minutes ago