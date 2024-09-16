Stronger Parliament Essential For Safeguarding Rights Of People: Naveed Qamar
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Naveed Qamar said on Monday that a stronger Parliament would be essential for safeguarding the rights of the people.
Speaking on the floor of the House, he said, “A stronger Parliament would make its representatives stronger and play a key role in safeguarding the rights of the people.”
Naveed Qamar said that a special committee had been constituted at the request of the PPP Chairman to build consensus. However, he clarified that this committee is not a replacement for the National Assembly’s Committee on Law and Justice.
The PPP lawmaker said that no one can comprise on the sanctity dignity of the House, adding that PPP has also reservations about the amendments currently circulating in the media.
Taking part in the debate, Shahida Begum said that mutual consensus should be established before tabling the constitutional amendments in the National Assembly.
She praised Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for constituting a special committee of Parliament at the request of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. This committee will allow members from all parties to speak and discuss the matters.
Shahida Begum commended the Charter of Democracy (CoD), signed between Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for its role in strengthening democracy and reforming national institutions through consultations with all political parties.
Dr. Farooq Sattar of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) said that if the government intends to present constitutional amendments to Parliament, working papers should be provided to both the coalition partners and the opposition.
He stressed that strong provinces are crucial for a strong federation and urged the government to take MQM-P into confidence as a coalition partner.
Chairman Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mahmood Khan Achakzai suggested that any proposed constitutional amendments should be presented to a special committee of Parliament.
He assured the House that his party would support any amendments aimed at strengthening democracy and the supremacy of Parliament.
Mahmood Khan added that all members of Parliament, who have taken an oath to protect the Constitution, desire the supremacy of Parliament and the rule of law in the country.
He urged the government and political parties to transfer resources to the provinces to strengthen the federation and serve the larger interest of the country.
