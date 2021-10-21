'Stronger rule of law' only way forward: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government believes in transparency and rule of law, which is an only way forward.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the government's focus is on rule of law which would help reduce gap among everyone, irrespective of their societal status.

The Minister vowed to make the powerful to surrender before the laws of the land to protect the system.

Opposition parties and their leaders plundered the country ruthlessly and law was being used according to their will in the past, he said and added that the government took practical steps and doing legislation which would be completed soon in different sectors in this regard.

He said the government was also introducing reforms so that societal issues can be resolved on priority basis.