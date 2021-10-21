UrduPoint.com

'Stronger Rule Of Law' Only Way Forward: Murad Saeed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 12:00 AM

'Stronger rule of law' only way forward: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government believes in transparency and rule of law, which is an only way forward.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the government's focus is on rule of law which would help reduce gap among everyone, irrespective of their societal status.

The Minister vowed to make the powerful to surrender before the laws of the land to protect the system.

Opposition parties and their leaders plundered the country ruthlessly and law was being used according to their will in the past, he said and added that the government took practical steps and doing legislation which would be completed soon in different sectors in this regard.

He said the government was also introducing reforms so that societal issues can be resolved on priority basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews infrastructure development, te ..

17 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLO ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

17 minutes ago
 Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here ..

Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 and The Richard Mille Art ..

32 minutes ago
 FIFA wants biennial World Cup consensus by Decembe ..

FIFA wants biennial World Cup consensus by December 20

48 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka thrash Ireland to reach Super 12s of T20 ..

Sri Lanka thrash Ireland to reach Super 12s of T20 World Cup

49 seconds ago
 Defiant Bolsonaro denies Brazil senate committee's ..

Defiant Bolsonaro denies Brazil senate committee's pandemic charges

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.