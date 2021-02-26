Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, says PM Imran

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that a new agreement was signed with Qatar through which $300 million would be saved ever year.

Imran Khan said huge foreign was taken during the last 10 years and now the installments for repayments were increasing.

He said that the country’s import and export were in loss but the country has to think out of the box in difficult times. He expressed these words while addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Friday.

“We have struck a deal with Qatar for LNG import. This is our new agreement and we’ll be able to save $300 million every year,” said PM Imran.

The PM also inaugurated Central Business district in Lahore.

"Out of the box thinking is abandoning the old thinking and approach," he explained. He once again appreciated River Ravi project, saying that overseas Pakistanis had much interest in this project.

“Out of the box thinking is abandoning the old thinking and approach,” he explained. He once again appreciated River Ravi project, saying that overseas Pakistanis had much interest in this project.

“I see its gonna take off soon,” said the PM.

About the business district, the PM said this project would serve as a business hub that will help in wealth generation.

Imran Khan was confident that this project will help generate six thousand billion rupees. In the first phase, he said the project will generate 1300 billion rupees and the Federal government will get two hundred and fifty billion rupees in taxes.

The Prime Minister stressed that wealth generation projects are important to strengthen the economy enabling it to return the loans.

Imran Khan regretted that the economy was mismanaged in the previous two governments. He said we inherited difficult economic situation. He however expressed satisfaction that the current account surplus remained surplus during the first six months of current fiscal year. He said our textile exports are also witnessing increase and new industries are being set up in the country.

Referring to Naya Pakistan Housing Project, the Prime Minister said this will provide affordable houses to the salaried class and the labourers.

