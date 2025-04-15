Structural reforms being made to improve system: Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that structural reforms are being made to bring improvement in the system

bring improvement in the system.

Pakistan was making economic progress due to better policies of the incumbent government, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In the past, he said PTI had tried to damage the economic condition of this country.

The step of no confidence movement

was taken to remove the PTI founder who was responsible for creating multiple challenges for Pakistan, he said.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N government with support of coalition partners had to take hard decisions to revive the country's economy, he added.

To a question, he said the incumbent government was taking all possible measures to provide relief to common man and for this, steps have been taken to achieve the objectives.