Structural Reforms Being Made To Improve System: Malik
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 10:18 PM
State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that structural reforms are being made to bring improvement in the system
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that structural reforms are being made to
bring improvement in the system.
Pakistan was making economic progress due to better policies of the incumbent government, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In the past, he said PTI had tried to damage the economic condition of this country.
The step of no confidence movement
was taken to remove the PTI founder who was responsible for creating multiple challenges for Pakistan, he said.
The Pakistan Muslim League-N government with support of coalition partners had to take hard decisions to revive the country's economy, he added.
To a question, he said the incumbent government was taking all possible measures to provide relief to common man and for this, steps have been taken to achieve the objectives.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Sustainable City, BEEAH collaborate to promote sustainability, smart was ..
RTA renews partnership with University of Birmingham, unveils nine initiatives
Ambassador Qureshi, COLEAD General Delegate mull over enhanced cooperation in Su ..
LHC seeks IG Punjab’s response over public shaming of kite flyers
Structural reforms being made to improve system: Malik
15th Int'l PSM Conference inaugurated at Quaid-i-Azam University
IESCO issues notice to defaulters to clear outstanding dues of Rs 22,223 mln
17,000 Afghans sent to Afghanistan via Chaman Bab-e- Dosti: DC
2nd National Social Protection Conference held
Emirates SkyCargo to double freighter fleet by end of 2026
Finalists announced for 2nd edition of Global Prompt Engineering Championship
UOS hosts second International Innovation X.0 Forum
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC seeks IG Punjab’s response over public shaming of kite flyers3 minutes ago
-
Structural reforms being made to improve system: Malik3 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues notice to defaulters to clear outstanding dues of Rs 22,223 mln3 minutes ago
-
17,000 Afghans sent to Afghanistan via Chaman Bab-e- Dosti: DC3 minutes ago
-
2nd National Social Protection Conference held2 minutes ago
-
Four died after falling into deep ditch11 minutes ago
-
BISP to open bank accounts for nine million women beneficiaries12 minutes ago
-
State Minister for Health reiterates commitment to goals of universal health coverage12 minutes ago
-
Senate passes unanimous resolution honoring Taj Hadir13 minutes ago
-
Former Kohat Nazim Malik Asad killed in targeted attack13 minutes ago
-
GIZ, Sindh govt sign agreement to advance social protection13 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme24 minutes ago