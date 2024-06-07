Structural Reforms Vital For Sustainable Progress, Says Dr Khaqan Najeeb
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Senior economist and public policy expert Dr Khaqan Najeeb on Friday emphasised an urgent need for comprehensive economic reforms to secure long-lasting benefits for Pakistan's economy.
Speaking to a private news channel, Dr Najeeb said that focusing on structural economic reforms was essential for navigating the current crisis and achieving sustainable progress. He pointed out that while International Monetary Fund (IMF) engagement provides short-term stability and it does not address the fundamental issues of the economy.
He called for comprehensive economic and administrative reforms, including pension reforms and a critical review of subsidies in various sectors.
He stressed the importance of widening the tax net and reducing wasteful government expenditures on inefficient state-owned enterprises.
He said that to improve revenue performance by reducing subsidies and expanding the tax base to include adequate taxation of land, assets and environmentally damaging activities was needed. "Incorporating property owners, large traders, and landowners into the tax net has become imperative," he added.
Dr Najeeb praised the efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) but stressed that these efforts need to be accelerated. He urged the government to identify and promote promising projects to attract more foreign investment.
Recent Stories
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NRKNA introduces comprehensive program to foster values-based education1 minute ago
-
Encounter: accused wounded by firing of own accomplice1 minute ago
-
Interesting 'Kitchen Competition' among food points held11 minutes ago
-
Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers netted with 4 kg charras, 40 liters liquor11 minutes ago
-
DIG held open court, resolves public complaints11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China sign 23 accords for cooperation in industry, energy, agriculture, other sectors11 minutes ago
-
Disability board starts functioning at Allied Hospital-II21 minutes ago
-
CTD kills most wanted TTP terrorist in Bannu31 minutes ago
-
Minors meet death after wall collapse31 minutes ago
-
DC Astore chairs Peace Committee meeting31 minutes ago
-
National Dialogue on World Food Safety Day held31 minutes ago
-
Lack of quorum forces chair to adjourn session31 minutes ago