Structure Of Six Illegal Housing Schemes Razed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2023 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday launched an operation against unauthorized housing societies and demolished structures of six schemes.

On directions of Commissioner and Director General LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the teams, in a sweeping operation in Green Avenue Road, Manawan and Batapur, took action against illegal Grand Avenue Scheme, Murhaba City, Malkpur City, Al-Bari City, Dream Housing and Mahboob Housing and razed boundaries, main gates, roads, offices sewage systems, electric poles and various under construction structures.

Earlier, in a significant move, the LDA teams conducted operation against encroachments in vicinity of College Road and more than two hundred shops and properties found to be engaged in violations were demolished besides arresting 10 individuals for obstructing government activities.

The operation, stretching from Akbar Chowk to Amir Chowk, successfully concluded on one side of the road. The teams demolished sheds, fences besides removing boards and hoardings.

